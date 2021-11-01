Two College Station Road Closures Start Monday

Eastbound Barron Road from Longmire to State Highway 6 is closed starting Monday for three weeks while crews repair a water line.

According to the City of College Station, the water line is different from the one repaired after February’s winter storm.

Residential water service will not be affected.

Detours will be in place and motorists are reminded to drive with caution.

Also starting Monday, Sebesta Road will be closed from Pavilion Avenue to Foxfire Drive for pavement repairs.

Pavilion and Foxfire will remain open, and detours will be in place.

According to the city’s news release, depending on how quickly the concrete cures, the roadway could be open by the weekend.