Two College Station Men On Segway’s Arrested After Attempting To Elude Texas A&M Police Officers On Bicycles

Two Texas A&M police officers on bicycles see two College Station men on campus going the wrong way at one in the morning on their Segway electric dirt bikes.

A chase followed where those on the Segways were eventually found and arrested for evading.

UPD arrest reports state 18 year old Kace Magers ran four stop signs before coming to a stop…while 18 year old Timothy Blymyer was found in a car that drove up while officers were picking up one of the Segways.

Both men are out of jail after each posted a $4,000 dollar cash bond.