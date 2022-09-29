Two College Station Men On Segway’s Arrested After Attempting To Elude Texas A&M Police Officers On Bicycles

September 29, 2022 Bill Oliver

Two Texas A&M police officers on bicycles see two College Station men on campus going the wrong way at one in the morning on their Segway electric dirt bikes.

A chase followed where those on the Segways were eventually found and arrested for evading.

UPD arrest reports state 18 year old Kace Magers ran four stop signs before coming to a stop…while 18 year old Timothy Blymyer was found in a car that drove up while officers were picking up one of the Segways.

Both men are out of jail after each posted a $4,000 dollar cash bond.

Photos of (L-R) Kace Magers and Timothy Blymyer from https://jailsearch.brazoscountytx.gov/JailSearch/default.aspx
Photos of (L-R) Kace Magers and Timothy Blymyer from https://jailsearch.brazoscountytx.gov/JailSearch/default.aspx