Two College Station Fires Displace Residents

No injuries were reported in two fires in College Station this week.

According a College Station fire department spokesman, a fire Sunday on Airline Dr. was unintentionally started by a candle. When the heat broke a window, wind fed the fire, which spread quickly. The working smoke detector alerted occupants.

On Monday night, a fire at Southgate Village Apartments started in a unit where the smoke detector was disconnected. A neighboring resident called 911.

Gas and electrical were shut off and all 12 apartments were evacuated for at least one night. Apartment management, the Red Cross and College Station ISD assisted the displaced residents.

The cause of the fire, which caused smoke damage to the entire building, is unknown.