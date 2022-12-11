Two Bryan Residents Among Three Killed In A Crash In Centerville

A car that crashed into a tree in Centerville Saturday during the midnight hour killed three people and critically injured a fourth.

DPS identifed those who died as the driver, 20 year old Andrew Resendez of Bryan, and two passengers, 20 year old Whitney Escobar of Bryan and 22 year old Jairus Johnson of Houston.

A third passenger, 20 year old Maryah Lopez of Centerville, was flown to a Bryan hospital.

The car was going north on Cass Street south of downtown Centerville when it went off the road and struck the tree.

The DPS news release does not contain any other information about the crash, including if anyone was wearing seat belts.