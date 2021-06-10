Two Bryan Police Arrests, One On Multiple Charges And One For The Second Time At His Apartment

A Bryan man is jailed without bond on a charge of failing to pay child support. 32 year old Clayton Alexander was also arrested on multiple charges related to his capture Tuesday afternoon. Two Bryan police officers went to the Dollar General store on east Highway 21 to check out a report of two vehicles driving back and forth to the back of the building. Alexander, who was one of the drivers, was also charged with hitting a Bryan police officer in the face, resisting and evading arrest, giving a false name, unlawful carrying of a handgun and a rifle, and possession of four glass pipes containing residue from smoking methamphetamine.

For the second time in three weeks, a Bryan man is arrested at his westside apartment. 21 year old Deddrick Welcome is accused of firing a handgun Wednesday around two a.m. at the Forest Park apartments near the Brazos County jail. According to the Bryan police arrest report, he fired the gun to protect the residents. He was also arrested for unlawful carrying of a weapon and possession of THC and marijuana. Welcome was arrested May 15th for refusing to put his dog on a leash following multiple complaints. He was also charged with animal cruelty, but according to online jail records that was dismissed by prosecutors. Welcome remained in jail Thursday morning in lieu of bonds totaling $13,000 dollars.