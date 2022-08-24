Two Bryan Men Jailed On A Combined 20 Charges Includes Engaging In Organized Criminal Activity

Two Bryan men who have a combined nine visits to the Brazos County jail in the last 12 months are now being held on a combined 20 charges.

19 year old Adrian De’Shun Adams, who has been in jail since April…and 20 year old Frederick Parnell…who returned the week before last, are charged with engaging in organized criminal activity and vehicle burglaries.

Arrest reports from College Station police detail an investigation that has been going on since the burglaries in April.

Recovered property includes three handguns.

The arrest reports also state a total of four people were involved in some or all of at least ten vehicle burglaries and four stolen vehicles between March 1 and April 27.

Adams is held in lieu of bonds on 14 charges totaling $166,000 dollars.

Parnell is held in lieu of bonds on six charges, including two aggravated assaults involving deadly weapons, totaling $280,000 dollars.