Two Bryan Men Enter Brazos County District Court Plea Agreements On Drug Charges From 2018 And 2019

In September 2019, Bryan police who found a man who was wanted on six warrants also found almost four and a half pounds of marijuana valued at $8,000 thousand dollars. And in June 2021, the same man was arrested for DWI with one prior conviction and driving without a valid license with prior convictions. On September 1st, a plea agreement was reached between 41 year old Jose Miguel Garcia of Bryan and the district attorney’s office. Garcia, who returned to jail for the 30th time in 23 years, will be serving at the same time, a 18 month sentence for having the marijuana, 12 months for the DWI, and six months for not having a driver’s license.

A Bryan man arrested in October 2018 on a charge of possessing an estimated $27,000 dollars of cocaine appeared in district court August 31st for a sentencing hearing. 46 year old Christopher Palomares, who had been out of jail on bond since his arrest, admitted in July 2023 to possessing a two pound brick of cocaine. At his punishment hearing, the judge agreed to the plea agreement that includes 15 years in prison, a $5,000 dollar fine, and reimbursing Brazos County the cost of testing the drugs. Palomares faced up to life in prison and a maximum fine of $250,000 dollars.