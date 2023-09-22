Two Bryan City Council Special Meetings Associated With The RELLIS Campus

The Bryan city council holds special meetings the last two Tuesdays in September on topics associated with the Texas A&M system’s RELLIS campus.

Tuesday, September 26, the agenda calls for the council to tour the following facilities on the RELLIS campus…the Bush Combat Development Complex, the Proving Grounds, the Reveille Commercial Driver Training School, and the Agriculture and Workforce Education Complex. The special meeting begins and ends at the RELLIS Academic Complex, where the council will receive presentations from A&M system and agency representatives.

A special council meeting was held on September 19 to approve a resolution to enter a partnership with the RELLIS academic alliance and Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi. The director of the academic alliance, James Nelson, told WTAW News the partnership is applying for a federal grant to fund workforce training agreement. Nelson says the first phase is to develop a plan to attract 25 to 54 year olds who are willing to learn a trade that is needed in the Brazos Valley and Coastal Bend regions of Texas.

Click HERE to read and download the resolution that was adopted by the Bryan city council on September 19, 2023.

Click below to hear comments from James Nelson, visiting with WTAW’s Bill Oliver.

