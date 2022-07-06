Two Brazos Valley Non-Profits Announce Summertime Campaigns

Another summertime matching donation campaign has been announced by the Brazos Valley Food Bank. Through August 31, Kroger will match up to $60,000 dollars in public contributions. Click HERE to be directed to more information from the food bank’s website.

There was a local connection to Wednesday’s opening bell ringing on the NASDAQ exchange. The volunteer co-chair of the Wreaths Across America Brazos Valley chapter participated as part of the non-profit’s “Giving In July” campaign. This is the second time Ellen Fuller has participated in the Wall Street event.