Two Brazos Valley Non-Profits Announce Summertime Campaigns

July 6, 2022 Bill Oliver

Another summertime matching donation campaign has been announced by the Brazos Valley Food Bank. Through August 31, Kroger will match up to $60,000 dollars in public contributions. Click HERE to be directed to more information from the food bank’s website.

There was a local connection to Wednesday’s opening bell ringing on the NASDAQ exchange. The volunteer co-chair of the Wreaths Across America Brazos Valley chapter participated as part of the non-profit’s “Giving In July” campaign. This is the second time Ellen Fuller has participated in the Wall Street event.

Photo courtesy of Ellen Fuller, who joined Wreaths Across America national board treasurer Mel Russen at the NASDAQ exchange, July 6 2022.
