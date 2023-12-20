Two Brazos County Sheriff’s Employees Are Crime Victims

A Brazos County sheriff’s deputy escapes life threatening injury after he was the victim of a hit and run crash last Sunday night (December 17). Bryan police report the collision at Harvey Mitchell Parkway near Providence left the deputy needing assistance to get into the ambulance, where he was taken to a local hospital for treatment of a hip injury. The BPD arrest report says witnesses saw the deputy’s patrol vehicle get struck by a pickup that failed to yield while turning out of a driveway. The driver of the pickup, who walked to her mother’s apartment, told BPD officers she left the scene out of fear because she was wanted for two warrants from College Station municipal court. 38 year old Ashley McNabb of Bryan is also awaiting two trials in Brazos County district court on criminal trespassing charges. McNabb is out of jail after posting a $30,000 dollar bond on the new charge of causing a collision resulting in an injury.

Minutes after a Bryan woman was released from the Brazos County jail, she is booked a second time. That’s after a sheriff’s deputy…according to their arrest report…hears a car alarm in a parking lot and finds a woman inside the driver’s seat of a jail employee’s car. The arrest report also says 47 year old Linda Rosier was caught on camera entering the car. And Rosier was caught on camera entering a second vehicle and taking unidentified property. The second victim did not want to press charges. The detention officer did want to charge Rosier with criminal trespassing. Rosier, who initially went to jail last Sunday (December 17) after being arrested for public intoxication by College Station police, remains held as of December 20th in lieu of a $2,000 dollar bond.