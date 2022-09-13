Two Brazos County Jail Inmates Arrested On Assault Charges In Separate Incidents

A Brazos County jail inmate who was not happy that her breakfast was not in separate bowls was arrested for assaulting another inmate and a detention officer. 35 year old old Erica Jenkins of Bryan was charged with throwing a large container of hot gravy and a tray of biscuits that struck the officer and striking the other inmate in the face while she was working as a trustee. The inmate was treated for her injuries by the jail’s medical staff. Jenkins is awaiting transport to a state prison to serve a two and a half year sentence for two aggravated assaults with a deadly weapon that took place two years ago.

A San Antonio man in the Brazos County jail awaiting transport to a state prison is arrested for assaulting another inmate for changing channels on a television. The sheriff’s office arrest report states 33 year old Cody Hughes was seen on surveillance video pushing the victim into a metal bench and pressing the victim’s neck for 20 seconds before a detention officer separated the inmates. Hughes was sentenced last month to two years in prison for unlawful possession of a firearm after his probation was revoked.