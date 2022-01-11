Two Brazos County Jail Inmates Arrested On Additional Charges Of Assaulting Detention Officers

Two Brazos County detention officers were assaulted by inmates last weekend.

One inmate who was told he could not have a T-V remote and he was told to put his shirt on is accused of throwing hot grits at an officer. The temperature of the food caused the officer’s skin to peel on the right side of her face…including the area around her right ear, eye, and upper lip. 30 year old Marcus Gomez of Bryan been in jail since his arrest on New Year’s Eve on charges of misdemeanor marijuana possession, possession of drug paraphernalia, and failing to identify. He was still in jail Tuesday evening in lieu of bonds totaling $16,000 dollars.

Another inmate is charged with squeezing the arms of another detention officer with enough force that it took two Bryan police officers to assist placing restraints on the inmate. 67 year old Patti Judie of Bryan was in a holding cell following her arrest for hitting her husband in the back of the head with a lamp and a picture frame. Judie is out of jail after posting bonds totaling $15,000 dollars.