Two Brazos County Jail Inmates Arrested Again On Charges Of Assaulting Detention Officers

Two Brazos County jail inmates who are each awaiting four criminal trials have additional charges of assaulting detention officers.

26 year old Dylan Currie of Bryan is accused of poking an eye and spitting at an officer. This is Currie’s third arrest during the 14 months he has been in jail. He has been booked 21 times since March 2013. Currie is awaiting trials on charges of assault, harassment, and retaliation while in jail and before that, burglary of a habitation and criminal trespassing.

20 year old Louis Armstrong of Bryan is accused of hitting a detention officer in the abdomen and threatening to kill him. Armstrong is awaiting trials on charges of aggravated assault of four people with a deadly weapon and assaulting a public servant. Armstrong has been in jail since November 2021 and has been booked four times since February 2020.