Two Brazos County District Court Criminal Trials End In Guilty Verdicts And Lengthy Prison Sentences

Two Brazos County district courts were tied up last week with jury trials on criminal charges. Guilty verdicts were reached in both trials.

A Bryan woman was convicted of participating in intentionally or knowingly causing serious injuries to the six year old twin daughters of her fiancé…leading to the death of one of the children. 43 year old Jessica Bundren, who sought probation, was sentenced to life in prison. Her fiancé remains in jail awaiting a trial on similar charges in that case, as well as the aggravated assault of a prior fiancé with a deadly weapon. Bundren’s jury chose the most serious option out of four choices for their verdict.

A jury who found a Lexington man guilty of a murder in a College Station parking lot then decided on a 33 year prison sentence. 20 year old Trevon Stewart, who was the second of two men convicted of shooting Cameron Gray in May 2021 outside the H-E-B store on Texas Avenue, sought probation. Stewart’s jury also had the option of finding him guilty of manslaughter or not guilty.