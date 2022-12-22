Two B/CS Warming Stations Opening With One Needing Volunteers

There is a call for volunteers to help at a local warming station.

Additional information from United Way of the Brazos Valley:

A coalition of nonprofits is operating and maintaining two warming centers in Brazos County beginning today at 12 p.m. The Brazos Valley Volunteer Organizations Active in Disaster (VOAD) are working collaboratively to ensure the community has access to a warm facility with charging stations, snacks and water. Community members are welcome to come and go at their convenience during operating hours at each location.

Below are details on how each nonprofit is supporting the effort.

The Salvation Army warming center is located at 2506 Cavitt Ave., Bryan, TX 77801. This warming center will be open beginning at noon on December 22 until 5 p.m. and is also open Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Water, snacks and charging stations will be available. The Salvation Army staff and volunteers will be providing the supplies and logistical support for this location.

The Brazos Transit District (BTD) will provide transportation to and from this location upon request. Those requiring transportation to the warming center are encouraged to call 2-1-1 (option 1) for information on requesting a ride.

The VFW warming center is located at 794 N Harvey Mitchell Pkwy., Bryan, TX 77807. This warming center will be open beginning at 5 p.m. on December 22 and will remain open 24/7 until 11 a.m. on Sunday, December 25. Water, snacks and charging stations are available.

BTD will provide transportation to and from this location upon request beginning December 22 through December 24 at 11 p.m. If individuals or families will need transportation on Sunday to or from the warm center, they will be asked to arrange transportation in advance. Those requiring transportation to the warming center are encouraged to call 2-1-1 (option 1) for information on requesting a ride.

Multiple nonprofit organizations are supporting the VFW location including the following:

VFW Post 4692 – has graciously offered the use of the facility and volunteers and staff to assist with operations

United Way of the Brazos Valley – responsible for the overall logistics and coordination efforts as well as the volunteer coordination and oversight

The American Red Cross – coordinating volunteers and oversight of volunteers as well as providing supplies upon request

Brazos Valley Food Bank – providing bottled water and snacks to support the guests during their stay in the warming center

Twin City Mission – providing blankets should they be needed for guests during their stay. Please note: Twin City Mission also has capacity at the shelter for those who need a place to stay for the duration of the winter event and would prefer to have a bed during the overnight.

Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) – providing volunteer support

Brazos County Sheriff’s Office – conducting regular safety checks to provide support to the facility and the volunteers

Brazos Transit District – supporting transportation to both warming centers through December 24 at 11 p.m.

Brazos County Emergency Management, City of Bryan Emergency Management and City of College Station Emergency Management – supporting operations and logistics and assisting with transportation needs

Volunteers are needed as hosts for the VFW location. Volunteers can register at visit uwbv.org/volunteer.