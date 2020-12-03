Two Arrests This Week From Gunfire In College Station In November

Gunfire in the parking lot of a College Station apartment complex two weeks ago struck one person in the lower back, entered two apartments, and has led to two arrests with the possibility of more charges.

According to College Station police arrest reports, two men said they were repairing a truck in the parking lot of Landmark apartments on Longmire the night of November 15th when a car passed by three times.

After words were exchanged, they said someone in the car opened fire. When they returned fire, the car left.

Officers found the car at a local hospital and learned one of three men was hit by gunfire. He had emergency surgery at a second hospital.

Several bullets entered one apartment and were lodged inside a wall. Another bullet entered a second apartment. More bullet holes were found in the truck that was being repaired.

Two men from Caldwell, 19 year old Treyvon Scyrus and 20 year old Melvin Parker III, were arrested Monday for deadly conduct by firing guns that struck the two apartments.

Ray and Parker told officers that no one in their car fired shots and that they were the victims of unprovoked gunfire.

As of Thursday morning, both men remain jailed in lieu of bonds totaling $140,000 dollars apiece.