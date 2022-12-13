Two Arrests, One For “Indecent Assault” And Another Related To Retaliation

A woman draws her concealed handgun to get a man to leave after he assaulted her while she and a friend were on a walking trail. That’s according to the College Station police arrest report of a Bryan man who is accused of what CSPD describes as an “indecent assault”. The victim she feared being sexually assaulted after the man knocked her down. The victim also stated she was ready to shoot the man. 20 year old Brandon Lange remained in jail December 13 following his arrest December 9 in lieu of an $8,000 dollar bond.

A Bryan woman was arrested by Brazos County sheriff’s deputies on charges of driving her Jeep into parked vehicles and mailboxes. According to the sheriff’s office arrest report, one of the victims told deputies it was retaliation for his spouse reporting the victim threatened to shoot the spouse in the head. 43 year old Meghan Scharbauer was charged with making a terroristic threat causing serious bodily injury and two counts of criminal mischief. She remained in jail December 13 in lieu of bonds totaling $38,000 dollars.