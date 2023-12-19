Two Arrests On Repeated Domestic Violence Charges

For the fifth time in three months, a College Station woman is in jail on a charge of violating a protection order. 42 year old Yessennia Sala was originally arrested by College Station police September 17 for family violence assault causing bodily injury. Her latest arrest for violating a protection order against the victim took place by Bryan police last Friday (December 15). That followed arrests by College Station police for violating the protection order on November 5, October 14, October 2, and September 28. Sala remains jailed as of December 19 in lieu of a $25,000 dollar bond on the new charge. This is after Sala posted bonds totaling $54,000 dollars from the original arrest and the first four subsequent arrests for violating the protection order.

A College Station man is accused of holding a knife to a woman’s face twice on Sunday night (December 17). College Station police arrest reports also say the man violated a protection order after he was arrested in October for assaulting the same woman. And the man was also charged with evading arrest. The arrest reports also say that was the second time that night that officers responded to a call involving the same people. 23 year old Daylin Kessee remains in jail in lieu of bonds totaling $200,000 dollars.