Two Arrests In Seperate Incidents On Charges Of Illegal Distribution Of Intimate Photos And/Or Videos

A College Station man is arrested on a charge of threatening to send 13 intimate photos and videos of a woman to seven other men. The arrest by a Brazos county sheriff’s investigator came after the victim reported a friend receiving the videos and photos from the accused. 32 year old Joshua Moore is out of jail after posting a $15,000 dollar bond. According to the sheriff’s office arrest report, when Moore was questioned by an investigator, Moore said he wanted to speak with his lawyer.

A Louisiana woman was booked into the Brazos County jail last Friday (September 8) on a charge of posting intimate videos of another woman on the victim’s Facebook page. The victim reported what happened to Bryan police in January. The BPD arrest report stated investigators obtained videos that showed the victim with the suspect’s former boyfriend. The suspect, 46 year old Angel Satcher Felder, told investigators that it was a bogus allegation. Felder was released from jail September 11 after posting a $5,000 dollar bond.