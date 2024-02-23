Two Arrests From An October 2023 Armed Robbery In College Station

The College Station police department’s SWAT team was used Thursday (February 22) to arrest a second person on an armed robbery charge from October 2023.

CSPD’s arrest report says 18 year old Damion Gonzalez of College Station pointed two semi-automatic handguns at the victim.

When the victim, who was in his vehicle, started driving away, Gonzalez dove into the victim’s vehicle.

The arrest report says the victim “careened down the street out of control, striking a telephone pole, a large tree and three parked vehicles.”

Gonzalez, who ran away, was found in a mobile home park near Holleman South and Graham Road.

As of Friday afternoon (February 23), Gonzalez remained jailed in lieu of a $50,000 dollar bond.

A CSPD spokesman tells WTAW News that a 15 year old young man was arrested in November 2023 for participating in the robbery.