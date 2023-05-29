Two Arrests From A Weekend Disturbance In Downtown Bryan That Injured Two And Hospitalized One

Five Bryan police officers respond to a downtown disturbance near the Palace Theater Saturday at 1:30 in the morning.

According to BPD arrest reports, a man struck the face of a DPS trooper with enough force to cause a one inch cut above his eye.

The trooper, who was taken to the hospital, told a BPD officer it was one of the greatest pains he had ever felt. The medical examination showed the trooper’s eye pupil was misshapen and his field of vision was reduced by 50 percent.

An Iola man, 39 year old Benito Ramirez, was arrested for assault of a public servant, unlawful carrying of a weapon, and DWI with two prior convictions.

A passenger in Ramirez’s truck, 52 year old Kari Fulton of Bryan, was charged with striking the face of another man with a closed fist.

Ramirez is out of jail after posting bonds totaling $74,000 dollars.

Fulton is out of jail after posting a $4,000 dollar bond.