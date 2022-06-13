Two Arrests From A May Burglary And Armed Robbery At A Bryan Home

On May 24, Bryan police responded just after 3:30 a.m. to a home behind the new Goodwill store, where a resident said a burglary suspect fired a gun towards him.

Two men who were arrested on charges of aggravated robbery and burglary of a habitation remain in the Brazos County jail.

According to BPD arrest reports, the men accused of trying to steal a gun safe from an open garage of the home on Red Robin Loop.

One of the men two or three shots at the resident, who was armed but did not return fire nor was he hit by the suspect’s gunfire.

One round was found near a kitchen door and another bullet was found above the garage.

Investigators also found a fingerprint on the victim’s car, which had been moved by the suspects because another resident left the keys in the car.

Detectives also reviewed neighborhood video and a cell phone that belongs to one of the suspects.

27 year old Kenneth Clark Jr. of Bryan, who was arrested May 31, is also charged with unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. He is held in lieu of bonds totaling $550,000 dollars and a hold on a parole violation charge.

21 year old Jamaar Darden of Bryan, who was arrested June 10, is also being held on vehicle burglary charges from August 2018 and November 2020. He remains jailed in lieu of bonds totaling $340,000 dollars.