Two Arrests By College Station Police On Property Crime Charges

College Station police respond to a report from a UPS driver who saw someone steal packages that she just delivered. That led to the arrest of a Bryan man and a Normangee woman on multiple charges. Online records show that 41 year old Kenneth McIntyre went to the Brazos County jail for the 30th time in 21 years. He remains held since his arrest December 7 on new charges of mail theft, evidence tampering, and possession of methamphetamine. McIntyre is held in lieu of bonds totaling $72,000 dollars that includes charges from December of 2021 of manufacture/delivery of drugs, evidence tampering, and failing to identify. The second suspect, 48 year old Jennifer Tinkham is out of jail after posting a $5,000 dollar bond following her arrest for theft with two or more prior convictions.

A College Station police officer patrolling a neighborhood that had multiple vehicle burglaries found a man at five in the morning reaching into the open window of a pickup truck. According to the CSPD arrest report, the man was listening to police scanner traffic on his phone. He also had a loaded pistol magazine, a driver’s license, and gift cards that were reported stolen. That led to the arrest of 18 year old Lawson Young of Washington state. He was released from jail December 9 after posting bonds totaling $10,000 dollars following his arrest on December 7.