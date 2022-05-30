Two Arrests By College Station Police On Charges Of Stealing Catalytic Converters

Two College Station police officers were parked Saturday night near where someone was cutting a catalytic converter off a vehicle. According to CSPD tweets, the suspect’s vehicle drove by. The suspect was caught following a short chase. 21 year old Reginald Carl Thomas of Houston was still in the Brazos County jail Monday evening in lieu of bonds totaling $190,000 dollars. Thomas was arrested on charges of stealing eight catalytic converters, three counts of evading arrest, driving a vehicle with a fake tag, and unlawful use of a criminal instrument.

Stealing two catalytic converters in College Station in February are among the additional charges facing a Navasota man. According to CSPD arrest reports, 24 year old Claytarrius Collins returned to jail last Wednesday on those charges along with firing several shots in a College Station apartment the morning of March 14. Collins, who was initially arrested shortly after the gunfire, has since been indicted on a charge of family violence assault of the occupant. He was also arrested on a warrant from Grimes County charging him with evading arrest. Collins was released from jail last Thursday after posting bonds totaling $166,000 dollars.