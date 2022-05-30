Two Arrests By College Station Police On Charges Of Stealing Catalytic Converters

May 30, 2022 Bill Oliver
Image from the College Station police department's Twitter feed of eight catalytic converters being recovered during an arrest on May 28, 2022.
Two College Station police officers were parked Saturday night near where someone was cutting a catalytic converter off a vehicle. According to CSPD tweets, the suspect’s vehicle drove by. The suspect was caught following a short chase. 21 year old Reginald Carl Thomas of Houston was still in the Brazos County jail Monday evening in lieu of bonds totaling $190,000 dollars. Thomas was arrested on charges of stealing eight catalytic converters, three counts of evading arrest, driving a vehicle with a fake tag, and unlawful use of a criminal instrument.

Stealing two catalytic converters in College Station in February are among the additional charges facing a Navasota man. According to CSPD arrest reports, 24 year old Claytarrius Collins returned to jail last Wednesday on those charges along with firing several shots in a College Station apartment the morning of March 14. Collins, who was initially arrested shortly after the gunfire, has since been indicted on a charge of family violence assault of the occupant. He was also arrested on a warrant from Grimes County charging him with evading arrest. Collins was released from jail last Thursday after posting bonds totaling $166,000 dollars.

Photos of (L-R) Reginald Carl Thomas and Claytarrius Collins from https://jailsearch.brazoscountytx.gov/JailSearch/default.aspx
Screen shots from the College Station police department's Twitter account with details of a May 28, 2022 arrest and the recovery of eight stolen catalytic converters.
