Two Arrests By College Station Police On Alcohol Related Charges

For the second time in three months, a College Station man is in jail on a DWI charge. That is after College Station police responded Saturday afternoon (January 13) to the parking lot of an apartment complex on Holleman East between George Bush East and Dartmouth. A witness told officers according to the arrest report that the car struck a building and trash cans and almost struck a person. The results of breath alcohol tests showed the driver was nearly three times the legal limit at .236 and .220. 26 year old Arnoldo Acabal remains in jail as of January 16 on the DWI charge and a hold for immigration authorities. And online court records show he is awaiting a trial on a misdemeanor DWI charge that took place in October of 2023.

A College Station police officer who ticketed an 18 year old Saturday night (January 13) in the Northgate district for underage drinking saw him two hours later in another bar with alcohol. The CSPD arrest report says the 18 year old turned away from the officer. Then the man began to fight the officer, resulting in the officer being evaluated for injuries to his mouth, knee, and hand. That led to Gage Staton of Lexington going to jail on charges of assaulting the officer and evading and resisting arrest. Staton is out of jail after posting bonds totaling $20,000 dollars.