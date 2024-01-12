Two Arrests By Bryan Police On Assault Charges

A Bryan police officer pulls a 20 year old man off a 15 year old girl in her apartment shortly before four in the morning on Tuesday (January 9). That was in response to someone else in the apartment reporting a sexual assault. BPD arrest reports say Victor Ponce-Hernandez of Bryan admitted to the attack and biting the victim in the eye. He remains jailed as of January 12th in lieu of bonds totaling $104,000 dollars on charges of sexual assault of a child and assault causing bodily injury. Hernandez is also held without bond for immigration authorities.

Bryan police continue to investigate a student at Bryan ISD’s alternative school who was assaulted by three classmates on December 1st. The first arrest was made Wednesday (January 9) from what happened at M.C. Harris school. The BPD arrest report says 18 year old Jakaria Cooks and two others punched the victim in the face and upper body. After the victim fell to the ground, Cooks is accused of kicking and stomping the victim’s legs until teachers entered the room to stop the attack. A BPD spokesman tells WTAW News that prosecutors will decide whether either of the two other classmates will be arrested. Cooks remains jailed as of January 12th in lieu of a $5,000 dollar bond on a charge of assault causing bodily injury. She is also awaiting trials on misdemeanor charges of criminal trespassing that took place in May and September of 2023.