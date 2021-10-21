Two Aggravated Assault Arrest Cases In College Station This Week

A College Station woman is arrested for the third time in five months on aggravated assault charges. It’s also the 13th time that 21 year old Skylett Duffie has been in jail in the last four years. Duffie returned to jail Wednesday and is being held without bond for violating a protection order more than twice in the last 12 months. She was also arrested by College Station police on charges of threatening a woman and her grandson with a gun last month. At the time of her latest arrest, Duffie was out on bond following agg assault arrests in June and August. That followed appearances in Brazos County district court May 26th and 27th, where she entered guilty pleas in three felony and five misdemeanor cases. That included stealing more than $7,000 dollars in merchandise from three stores at Post Oak Mall where she did not have to pay restitution. And online jail records show Duffie is being held on a warrant from Ft. Worth police charging her with felony theft.

Two employees at the College Station Dairy Queen on Texas are struck Tuesday night by a vehicle driven by someone who was not happy with her order. College Station police arrested 28 year old Quinasha Thompson of College Station on two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. According to the CSPD arrest report, store video showed the vehicle appeared to drive over a concrete parking block and strike both employees in the leg. The contact caused both employees to go backwards. Thompson, who said she did not think she struck the employees, said she was attempting to block the door so employees could not come outside. That was after an argument over Thompson getting what she described was a watery Blizzard. Thompson was released from jail Thursday after posting bonds totaling $30,000 dollars.