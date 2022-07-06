Two Aggie Women’s Golfers Earn WGCA All-American Scholar Honors

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. – Texas A&M women’s golfers Hailee Cooper and Brooke Tyree were named 2021-22 Women’s Golf Coaches Association All-American Scholars, the organization announced Tuesday.

Tyree joined Ashley Freeman and Lauren Johnson as the only Aggies in program history to earn the recognition four times throughout their careers. For Cooper, this is also her fourth time to be named to the All-American Scholar list, having earned the honor three times during her time at Texas.

The WGCA honored a total of 1,485 All-American Scholars this season. The criteria for selection to the All-American Scholar Team are some of the most stringent in all of college athletics. The minimum cumulative grade-point average is 3.50.

This marks the fourth-consecutive year that an Aggie golfer has made the WGCA All-American Scholar Team.