Twin City Mission Response To Subfreezing Temperatures

The cold snap the first half of this week did not result in much of a change in the number of people staying at the homeless shelter at Twin City Mission in Bryan.

Community relations director Ron Crozier said earlier this week, four people checked in at the shelter but three checked out.

Crozier said what the subfreezing temperatures brought, was a greater demand for coats and blankets.

He said they distributed coats and blankets that were collected during their annual drive last November.

Coats and blankets are available at no charge at Twin City Mission’s community closet in downtown Bryan at 22nd and Bryan Avenue on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday mornings between eight and 11:30.

