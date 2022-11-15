Twin City Mission Hosts Annual Coat and Blanket Drive

If you’re in need of extra warmth during this week’s colder temperatures and throughout the winter, Twin City Mission‘s annual coat and blanket drive is this Thursday.

Ron Crozier says donations are still being accepted, including new and gently used winter accessories.

“Hands get cold, top of our head gets cold. If you think it is something you use to keep warm, obviously there is someone else that thinks the same thing,” says Crozier.

Crozier says doors open on Thursday morning at 9 a.m.

“We have volunteers that will help you find the right size. If you’re shopping for your kids, they’ll help you find things for your kids as well,” says Crozier.

Twin City Mission is located at 2505 South College Avenue in Bryan.

