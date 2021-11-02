Tuesday Is Election Day

Brazos County voters have more than 20 locations to choose to vote today.

Where to vote and a sample ballot can be found at brazosvotes.org.

During two weeks of early voting, elections administrator Trudy Hancock says the turnout was 3,292. That’s less than three percent of the 121,402 who are registered in Brazos County.

64,249 are registered in College Station ISD, where there are contested races for two school board seats and four bond issue questions.

57.775 are registered in the city of College Station, where there are contested races for two city council seats and three proposed changes to the city charter.

