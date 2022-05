Kyle Tucker drove in Chas McCormick on an RBI single in the 9th and the Houston Astros walked off against the Detroit Tigers yesterday, 3-2.

Houston held a 2-0 heading into the final frame, but closer Ryan Pressly served up a two-run homer to Jeimer Candelario.

The ‘Stros will go for their fifth straight win tonight when they entertain Detroit again at 7.