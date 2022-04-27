Tucker, Odorizzi Lead ‘Stros Past Rangers

Kyle Tucker went deep and drove in three to lead the Houston Astros past the Texas Rangers Tuesday night, 5-1 in Arlington.

Houston right-hander Jake Odorizzi picked up the win on the mound, allowing just one run on one hit in six innings of work.

The victory marked just the second in the last seven games for the ‘Stros, who improve to 8-9 on the year.

Meanwhile, Texas falls to 6-11.

The rubber game of the Lone Star Series is Wednesday night at 7:05 p.m. at Globe Life Field. Broadcast is on Zone 1150 AM & 93.7 FM.