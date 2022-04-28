Tucker Comes Up Big Once Again for ‘Stros

Kyle Tucker smacked a three-run double in the fifth inning to lift the Houston Astros past the Texas Rangers Wednesday night, 4-3 at Globe Life Field.

Texas did have a last gasp in the bottom of the ninth, scoring a run on a Brad Miller fielder’s choice.

However, Stros’ closer Ryne Stanek was able to get Kole Calhoun swinging to pick up his first save of the year.

Houston improves to 9-9 overall while Texas drops to 6-12.

The Lone Star series wraps up Thursday afternoon at 1:05 p.m. in Arlington. Broadcast is on Zone 1150 AM & 93.7 FM.