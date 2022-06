Kyle Tucker and Yordan Alvarez went deep and the Houston Astros pulled away from the Kansas City Royals Sunday, 7-4.

Things were tight until the top of the 9th, when Houston busted out for three insurance runs.

The victory capped off a 6-3 road trip for the ‘Stros, who improved to 35-19 on the year.

They’ll return home Monday night to host the Seattle Mariners at 7:10 p.m. Broadcast will be on Zone 1150 AM & 93.7 FM.