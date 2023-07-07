Trio of Aggies Named to WGCA All-American Scholar Team

Credit to Brandon Collins | Associate Director, Athletics Communications – 12thman.com

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. – Texas A&M golfers Hailee Cooper, Blanca Fernández García-Poggio and Jennie Park were named to the WGCA All-American Scholar Team, the organization announced Thursday.

All three Aggies maintained an overall cumulative GPA of 3.5-or-higher and played in at least 50% of the team’s competitions during the 2022-23 campaign in order to qualify for the honor.

The announcement marked the fifth time that three-or-more A&M golfers were named to the WGCA All-American Scholar Team. Cooper and Fernández García-Poggio’s selections were their second to the team and it was Park’s first All-America Scholar selection.

Park (72.03) and Cooper (72.65) were first and second in stroke average for the Maroon & White, respectively, and Fernández García-Poggio posted a 74.06 average. The trio helped lift A&M to its first SEC title since 2015 and a No. 1 seed at an NCAA Regional for the first time in program history.

The women’s golf team advanced to the semifinals of the NCAA Championships for the second year in a row and finished the season ranked No. 6 in the country, the best in school history.