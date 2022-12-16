Trash Talk At The Last College Station City Council Meeting

There was trash talking during last week’s College Station city council meeting.

The first half of a more than hour long discussion about the city’s solid waste operations was a staff presentation. That was followed by 40 minutes of comments from public speakers and council members.

Public speakers included Lloyd Smith, who said he represented 14 homeowners who were upset that in their neighborhood there are apartment complexes that have garbage placed on top of garbage cans along sidewalks.

Representing The Barracks neighborhood of more than 800 townhome owners and three thousand residents and businessowners, Aaron Longoria sought long term solutions…particularly during student move in and move out periods.

Councilwoman Linda Harvell said she was surprised at the disparity when the trash pickup charge for a single family home compared with the charge for multi-family structures.

City manager Bryan Woods says there are three ways to address trash collection. One is customers paying more service from the city or private trash haulers…another is more education…and a third method is more enforcement.

Mayor John Nichols said this discussion could continue during next month’s city council planning retreat and next summer when they develop the budget for the 2024 fiscal year.

