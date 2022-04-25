Traffic Stops By College Station And Bryan Police Leads To Arrests On Other Charges

Another reminder from College Station police to lock your vehicles and either take or hide your valuables comes in a CSPD tweet about recovering a handgun stolen from an unlocked car two years ago. The tweet stated a CSPD officer stopping a car for expired registration led to recovering two stolen guns and the arrests of the driver and two passengers on weapons and drug charges. Three teenagers from Bryan who were arrested for unlawful carrying of a weapon. 17 year old Montavian Reed of Bryan is out of jail after posting bond. A 15 and a 16 year old who were taken to juvenile detention were also charged with theft of a firearm. And the 16 year old was charged with possession of marijuana.

A Bryan police officer making a traffic stop on a car that did not signal a left turn led to the driver’s arrest on a DWI charge with three prior convictions. 35 year old Steven Noble Harris of Bryan is out of jail after posting bond. Harris was also charged with driving with an invalid license with one prior conviction and resisting during a court ordered blood draw at the hospital before going to jail for the 17th time in 17 years.