Traffic Stops By Local Police Ends In Arrests On Multiple Drug Charges

Bryan police pulling over a driver on Sunday (October 15) for failing to signal leads to the arrest of the driver for driving with an invalid license with four prior convictions and two passengers for possessing crack cocaine. BPD arrest reports say one of the passengers, 25 year old Preston Wiggins IV of Bryan, had in a pants pocket, more than $2,100 dollars of cash that officers believe came from selling drugs. Online records also show Wiggins is in jail from a May 4th arrest on charges of misdemeanor possession of marijuana and evading arrest with a prior conviction. And online records show the driver, 27 year old Dekyran White of Bryan, spent 34 days in jail earlier this year for his fourth D-W-L-I conviction. Wiggins remains in jail as of Tuesday morning (October 17) in lieu of bonds totaling $21,000 dollars. White is out of jail after posting a $2,000 dollar bond.

A College Station police officer stopping a pickup for speeding before the bars closed Saturday morning (October 14) led to the driver’s arrest on eight charges. The CSPD arrest report also says fire department E-M-T’s were also at the traffic stop to treat the driver for injuries after he punched out a window in his truck. Officers found in a suitcase and a backpack, methamphetamine, hydrocodone, illegal mushrooms, T-H-C, marijuana, and almost $1,600 dollars in cash. 24 year old Steven Accrocco of Houston is out of jail after posting bonds totaling $101,000 on seven drug charges and D-W-I.