Failing To Stop Results In A Bryan Man’s Arrest On Drug Charges And Violating Parole

A Bryan police officer sees a car that fails to make a complete stop Sunday afternoon.

According to the arrest report, the officer turned on the siren and flashing lights while the car went more than a mile before stopping.

The officer learned the driver was wanted for a parole violation from a prior drug conviction.

43 year old Anthony Dove was also arrested for possession of cocaine, ecstasy, and marijuana, and evading arrest.

The officer also seized more than $2,400 dollars in cash and 32 empty baggies.

According to online records, this is the 39th time Dove has been booked in the Brazos County jail, but his first in 12 years.