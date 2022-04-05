Traffic Stop Leads to Arrest of Driver and Three Passengers

A College Station police officer recognizing a stolen vehicle leads to the arrests of the driver and all three passengers.

According to the CSPD arrest reports, the officer on patrol in the area of Anderson Street and Holleman Dr. recognized a 2017 Kia Forte as one that had been stolen a few days earlier, and initiated a traffic stop.

During a search of the vehicle, a glass pipe, methamphetamine, marijuana, and MDMA pills were found.

The driver, 35 year-old Justin Lee McKenzie of College Station, was arrested for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and possession of drug paraphernalia.

A passenger, 29 year-old Sharrell Davis of College Station, was arrested for possession of illegal drugs. According to online records, it is her 13th arrest in eleven years.

Another passenger, 33 year-old Roderica Sessums of Summerfield, Texas, was arrested of possession of illegal drugs and drug paraphernalia. According to online records, tt is her ninth time in the Brazos County jail in eleven years.

And 47 year-old Lester Glenn Guyton Junior of College Station was also arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia. According to online records, it is his 21st time in the Brazos County jail in 22 years.