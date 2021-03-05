Traffic Stop Leads College Station Police To An Arrest On A Money Laundering Charge

A Bryan woman stopped by College Station police for speeding tells officers that she was on her way to the airport to visit relatives in California.

Instead, she is arrested on a money laundering charge after officers found almost $11,000 dollars in her suitcases that also had what a K-9 officer detected was traces of narcotics.

According to the CSPD arrest report, an officer found in a large vacuum sealed bag, 20’s, 50’s, and 100 dollar bills packed with clothes and dryer sheets.

A roll of 20’s was found in another suitcase.

22 year old Sieana Rodriguez was arrested February 24, the day after she pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of attempting to possess marijuana in March of 2020. According to online court records, she has not made any payments towards $1,195 in fines, court costs, and attorney fees.

Online court records also show Rodriguez pleaded guilty in October 2019 to misdemeanor marijuana charges that took place in December 2018 and May 2019.

Rodriguez is out of jail after posting a $5,000 dollar bond on the money laundering charge.