Traffic Infractions Leads To Two Arrests On Drug Charges

Bryan police officers who witness traffic infractions leads to the arrests of two drivers on drug charges.

Last Thursday (December 28), an officer saw a car rolling through a stop sign. According to the BPD arrest report, the driver was arrested after two officers seized 124 T-H-C edibles, one vape cartridge, six ounces of marijuana, $800 dollars in cash, and six cell phones. 23 year old Edgar Saenz Jr., who is out of jail after posting bonds totaling $55,000 dollars, is also facing two trials on DWI charges and trials for committing a business burglary, evading arrest, and possessing marijuana in a drug free zone.

Last Saturday (December 30), a Bryan police officer witnessed a car failing to stop. That led to the driver being arrested on a charge of with possessing 11 bags containing a total of 11 ounces of marijuana. The BPD arrest report says a backpack was found containing eight bags and a thermos with another three bags of marijuana. 31 year old Annabel Martinez-Torres of Bryan was also charged with possessing four bars of what officers believe is Xanax. Torres is out of jail after posting bonds totaling $10,000 dollars.