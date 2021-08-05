Tokyo Olympics Update

Texas A&M alum Annie Kunz currently sits in third place heading into the final event of the women’s heptathlon in Tokyo.

She’ll wraps things up Thursday with the 800 meters.

___________________________

Meagan Rapinoe and Carli Loyd each scored a pair of goals as the U.S. Women’s Soccer team nabbed the Bronze Medal Thursday morning with a 4-3 victory over Australia.

________________________

U.S. Men’s Basketball has advanced to the Gold Medal game after rolling past Australia, 97-78.

______________________

Ryan Crouser broke his own Olympic record en route to taking Gold in the shot put.

Crouser’s toss went 23.30 meters to earn the first track and field gold for the American men at the Tokyo Games.

_______________________

As it stands, Team USA currently leads the total medal count with 85 but trails China in the gold medal count, 33-27.