GREEN BAY, Wisconsin – Former Texas A&M standout Ryan Tannehill threw for 333 yards and two touchdowns as the Tennessee Titans bested the Green Bay Packers, 27-17 on Thursday Night Football.

Tennessee star running back Derrick Henry accounted for 87 yards and a score while adding a touchdown pass through the air.

The Titans improve to 7-3 and the Packers fall to 4-7.