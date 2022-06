The first two games of Texas A&M Baseball’s Super Regional series against Louisville has been set.

The Aggies and Cardinals will match-up for Game 1 Friday, June 10th at 7:30 p.m. at Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park.

Game 2 will be Saturday at 2 p.m., with the possible Game 3 slated for Sunday at a time TBD.

Broadcast for all of the games will be on Zone 1150 AM & 93.7 FM and radioaggieland.com.