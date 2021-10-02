Time Extension Given To Brazos County Pandemic Rental Assistance Grant Program

$2 million dollars in rent assistance has been given to Brazos County renters affected by the pandemic in the last six months.

The Brazos Valley Council of Governments (BVCOG) is administering a nearly $7 million dollar grant for the county.

The grant’s original expiration date was the end of September. BVCOG executive director Michael Parks says the deadline was extended to December 2022.

But Parks says they are on pace to run out of money as early as next February.

Parks says some can qualify for grants to pay back rent as well as utilities.

Application information is online at brazoscountytx.gov.

For those who live outside Brazos County, Parks says rental assistance is available online at texasrentrelief.com.

Click below for comments from Michael Parks, visiting with WTAW’s Bill Oliver.

Listen to “Grant money remains available for Brazos County pandemic victims needing rent assistance” on Spreaker.