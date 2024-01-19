Three Weeks After A Two Car Crash, One Of The Drivers Is Arrested

One of the drivers involved in a head on crash in College Station two days after Christmas last year was been arrested Wednesday (January 17) on charges of causing the collision and possessing 100 cannisters of inhalants.

Arrest reports from College Station police say the car driven by 26 year old Edward Venegas of College Station crossed lanes. The victim was taken to the hospital with a broken collarbone.

One of the officers believed Venegas was under the influence of chemicals found in whipped cream charger cannisters. But the officer was not able to complete an interview because Venegas was taken to the hospital for an injury to his left arm.

Venegas was also charged with driving with an invalid license (DWLI). Arrest reports say he had two prior DWLI convictions, which took place in September and November of 2023.

An arrest report also says Venegas was arrested in Marlin in September 2023 for possessing inhalants.

Online court records show that he is awaiting trial on a DWI charge in Bryan from September 2023.

Venegas remains jailed as of January 19 in lieu of bonds totaling $4,000 dollars.