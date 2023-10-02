Three Weekend Arrests In The Northgate District Includes Violating A Protection Order, Assaulting A College Station Police Officer, And Pulling A Fire Alarm

A Texas A&M football player is suspended indefinitely following two arrests on Saturday for violating a protection order. Junior offensive lineman Jordan Spasojevic-Moko was first arrested after he was seen in the same Northgate district bar as the victim. After he was jailed, Moko is charged with calling the victim three times in a 30 minute period. He is out of jail after posting bonds totaling $50,000 dollars.

A College Station police officer was checked by medics in the Northgate district after he was injured after the bars closed Sunday morning. CSPD arrest reports say it took four officers several minutes to place a man into custody who had been physically removed by bar employees. 20 year old Luke Powell of Victoria was arrested for assaulting the officer, threatening retaliation, and resisting arrest. Powell, who was charged with head-butting the officer in the face and kicking the officer in the inner thigh, is out of jail after posting bonds totaling $23,000 dollars.

College Station firefighters responding to a Friday night alarm at a Northgate district bar find out it was a false alarm that was pulled by a customer. College Station police tracked down the man who activated the alarm that led to evacuating the three story Corner Bar building. According to the CSPD arrest report, video surveillance was used to identify and catch 24 year old Jeremy Alvarez of Bryan. He is out of jail after posting a $4,000 dollar bond.