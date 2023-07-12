Three Texas Historical Commission Awards Presented At The Brazos County Commission Meeting

Three awards from the Texas Historical Commission were presented during Tuesday’s Brazos County commission meeting.

The chairman of the Brazos County Historical Commission, Henry Mayo, recipients of Texas Treasure business awards…recognizing for-profit businesses established for at least 50 years..were Readfield Meats and Smith’s Dairy Queen’s.

The Brazos County Historical Commission was presented with another distinguished service award for its ongoing work.

Mayo says state historical markers are planned to be dedicated later this year at the historic Boonville cemetery, the site of the former Immaculate Conception Catholic Church at the north end of downtown Bryan, and outside the Roy Kelly parking garage in downtown Bryan recognizing the former Interurban Trolley.

Photos from Brazos County showing the presentation of awards to (top to bottom) Readfield Meats, Smith’s Dairy Queen’s, and the Brazos County Historical Commission.